No. 3 Clemson rolls out revamped offense vs. No. 5 Georgia

“We're trying to figure that out,” Elliott said.

But it's not because of anything Dixon hasn't done, he added.

“Probably the most competitive position since the spring has been at running back so I'm excited to see how that unfolds,” Elliott said.

Behind Dixon, there are several players itching for carries, including sophomore Kobe Pace and five-star freshman Will Shipley.

Uiagalelei, when asked, said he had no idea who would get the first handoff of the season. Then again, the first carry might be from the 6-foot-4, 250-pound quarterback, who relishes running over and, sometimes, through defenders.

But Uiagalelei is anything but one dimensional: He can throw the ball well, too.

He showed that in his second college start — Lawrence was sidelined with COVID-19 for two games last season — at Notre Dame. Uiagalelei passed for 439 yards in a 47-40 overtime loss, which was a record for opposing passers against the Irish.

A week earlier, Uiagalelei led an 18-point second-half comeback for Clemson in a win over Boston College in his first career start.

Uiagalelei acknowledged things feel different this week with him in full control of the offense.