NCAA graduation rates reach another record high at 90%

INDIANAPOLIS — College athletes continue to graduate at record rates and outperform non-athletes, according to the NCAA's new Graduation Success Rate report.

The data released Tuesday shows 90% of Division I athletes who enrolled in 2013 earned a degree within six years — an increase of 1 percentage point over last year's previous high and 10 percentage points above the goal established by the late NCAA President Myles Brand in 2006.

The federal report shows 69% of all students earn degrees within six years, though that does not count students who enroll at one school and graduate from another.

“To see 90% of student-athletes accomplish the ultimate goal of college graduation is a testament to their hard work and dedication,” NCAA President Mark Emmert said. “We must also support initiatives that help the remaining 10% of student-athletes earn their degrees.”

Men's basketball players led the way with a 4 percentage point jump to 87%. The percentage of women's basketball players earning degrees increased by 2 points to 93% while players from the Football Bowl Subdivision saw a slight slip, from 82% to 81%.