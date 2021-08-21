D'Arnaud HR backs Fried shutout as Braves beat Orioles 3-0

Now in his third season as Orioles GM, Mike Elias said before the game that the rebuilding process is on course despite the team's miserable record. “We knew this was going to be tough and take a while (but) we’re very much on track with what we’re trying to do,” Elias said. “I hoped that we would be able to avoid the kind of stretches of play that we’re in right now, but I’d be lying if I said I didn’t know it was a possibility.”