Cutcliffe hopes changes pulls Duke out of 2020 struggles

David Cutcliffe never managed to keep Duke’s season from spinning into turnover-filled disarray. He’s not shrugging it off as one bad run, either.

The 14th-year coach is coming off his worst season in Durham. That led him to shuffle coaching responsibilities — including taking play-calling duties off his plate — as part of an offseason overhaul that will include a new starting quarterback.

“I wished I would have put them in a better position to be successful,” Cutcliffe said. “but I think that all that we went through will be a part of who we are the rest of our lives. So I’m not going to blow that season off as a loss. I think we learned a great deal.”

The Blue Devils (2-9, 1-9 Atlantic Coast Conference) had gone to six bowls in seven seasons from 2012-18 before finishing 5-7 in 2019. Last year’s stumble was a big one, with the Blue Devils finishing with a national-worst 39 turnovers — at least 14 more than any other team in the Bowl Subdivision ranks.

Clemson graduate transfer Chase Brice accounted for a national-high 15 interceptions and multiple fumbles. He has transferred to Appalachian State, opening the door for fourth-year graduate Gunnar Holmberg to start.