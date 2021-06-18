Clowney having fun with Browns, forming bond with Garrett

"We’ve got the best job in the world. Why not put a smile on your face when you’re out there running around and they pay you for this and I would play for free?”

The Browns believe Clowney is a perfect complementary piece for Garrett, who had 12 sacks last season but only 2 1/2 after he got COVID-19 and struggled with his breathing over the final five games.

With Clowney and Garrett coming off the edge, offenses will have to devise blocking schemes to slow them down to keep their quarterbacks safe. It's also likely that Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods will line up his two stars on the same side, forcing teams to make some tough choices.

Clowney, who didn't record a sack with the Titans and has just three in the past two seasons, doesn't mind lining up at tackle, but he knows what he does best.

“I thrive in moving around, but I thrive in going forward,” he said. “You get that?”

Notes: WR Odell Beckham Jr. did only conditioning work Thursday and the team said that was part of his recovery plan as he returns from knee surgery in November. Beckham looked terrific earlier this week and appears ahead of schedule.... Woods dismissed the notion he's on the “hot seat” after Cleveland's defense was overhauled by free agent signings and the draft. “It's the NFL, I have been in the hot seat for 30 years. Because every year you get contracts but you keep your job based on how your player, your position or your unit performs. ... This is a show-me game, that is the NFL and I have to produce.”.... New Browns LB Anthony Walker Jr. has changed his jersey number from 54 to 4.