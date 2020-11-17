Bridgewater's injury isn't 'serious' for Panthers

STOCK UP

The Panthers are getting good production from punter Joe Charlton, who averaged 54.3 yards per punt against the Bucs with two of his four punts being downed inside the Tampa Bay 10. But it's never good when your punter is one of your better players.

STOCK DOWN

Carolina has started fast in games this season. But continuing that momentum after the first 15 minutes has been an issue. The third quarter, in particular, has been a major problem.

The Panthers are seventh in the league in first-quarter points per game (6.6). However, the numbers get worse as the Panthers drop to 15th in second-quarter points per game (7.9), 31st in third-quarter points per game (2.4) and 27th in fourth-quarter points per game (6.4).

On Sunday, Bridgewater was a perfect 10 for 10 on pass attempts in the first quarter, piling up 93 passing yards and two touchdowns. During the final three quarters, he was a combined 8 of 14 for 39 yards with one interception.

INJURED