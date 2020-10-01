A LONG TIME COMING: Anderson shines, Braves shut out Reds again for first postseason series win in 19 years

Atlanta jumped in front in the fifth. With two outs, Austin Riley took off from first base on a pitch Acuña lined into the gap in left center. Riley scored easily and Acuña stood on second base, pumping both fists in the air in celebration.

Cincinnati left 13 runners on base Wednesday, and its scoring frustrations continued.

Anderson’s second walk of the second, to Freddy Galvis, loaded the bases with two outs. Tucker Barnhart’s groundout to second base ended the inning.

The Braves had been 0-7 in their last seven potential clinching games in the postseason, including 0-2 in their NL division series loss to St. Louis last year.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: C Curt Casali, who normally starts with Castillo, was held out due to a sore wrist before entering the game in the eighth. Barnhart, who has split playing time with Casali, was the starting catcher.