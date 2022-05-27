Anderson's strong start, Rodriguez's slam help Crawdads beat Dash

Buoyed by a pair of big innings by his teammates, Ben Anderson controlled the tempo from the mound and led the Hickory Crawdads to a 12-5 win over the Winston-Salem Dash during a Thursday afternoon matinee at L.P. Frans Stadium.

The win for the Crawdads (25-17) was the third in four games against the Dash (20-22) during the current seven-game series, which resumes tonight at 7 p.m. It was also the eighth win in nine games for Hickory, which climbed back into a virtual tie for first place with Bowling Green (24-16) in the South Atlantic League’s South Division. The Hot Rods resumed their series in Kentucky Thursday night against Brooklyn after splitting a doubleheader on Wednesday. The Crawdads and Hot Rods lead the Rome (Georgia) Braves by a half-game. Rome had a game scheduled Thursday night in New York against Hudson Valley.

A crowd of 1,432 watched both Anderson and Winston-Salem starter Matt Thompson dominate their opposing lineups early. Jayce Easley had the only success for either side, which came in the form of a solo homer in the bottom of the first inning that put Hickory ahead for good.

From there, the two starters matched zeroes until the fifth, but it was Anderson (4-2) that proved tougher for the Dash to solve. The Crawdads right-hander allowed a single in the second — later erased on a double play — and then set down 12 in a row. In attacking with mostly a fastball-curveball combination, he was able to retire the Dash quickly much of the afternoon, needing just 72 pitches to get through seven innings before leaving with a 12-2 lead.

“That’s definitely something that I’ve been trying to work on,” said Anderson of the efficient outing. “I had some problems walking guys early in the season. Right now, I’m just trying to trust my stuff in the strike zone. Our goal, as a starting pitcher, is to go six-plus innings every time. That’s something that the (Texas) Rangers preach in the pitching department, so whenever you can do that that’s a big help to the team.”

Anderson gave up two runs on three hits, striking out just two but getting 14 groundouts. Of the 24 hitters he faced, 19 of them saw a first-pitch strike and 13 saw three or fewer pitches during a plate appearance.

“I was just trying to get some early contact and get ahead in the count,” said Anderson. “And we’ve played great defense all year. I think that’s one of the strong suits of our team, so when you’re out there pitching you might as well use it. They did a great job today.”

Assisting Anderson in the field was Keyber Rodriguez’s barehanded grab and throw from third to retire Duke Ellis on an attempt for a bunt single in the fourth. In the sixth, Cristian Inoa made a diving stop at the line behind the bag at first to take away a potential double.

Thompson (0-4) used a sharp slider in holding his own through the fourth, striking out five. However, he suddenly lost command of his pitches in the fifth. With two outs and a runner on, Angel Aponte walked and Aaron Zavala was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Thompson’s afternoon ended with a bases-loaded walk to Easley, which forced in Chris Seise with Hickory’s second run.

Cooper Bradford replaced Thompson to try and squelch the inning, but a second-pitch changeup was crushed by Rodriguez and sent over the fence in left for a grand slam that made it 6-0.

Winston-Salem’s success against Anderson in the sixth started after one out, when Alsander Womack singled and Jason Matthews walked. A single by Ellis scored Womack and sent Matthew to third, from where he scored on a groundout by Terrell Tatum.

The Crawdads got the runs back and more with a singles fest in the seventh. Sending 12 batters to the plate in the inning, eight reached with singles plus a walk to Easley. Rodriguez posted his fifth RBI of the day with a hit to score Zavala, who started the inning with a single. Thomas Saggese had a sacrifice fly before Scott Kapers scored Rodriguez on a hit with Inoa sprinting home after an error in left. A fielder’s choice brought in Kapers, while Zavala capped the scoring with an RBI single that made it 12-2.

Winston-Salem closed out the game’s scoring in the eighth against reliever Joe Corbett, as Tatum lifted a three-run homer to left-center.

Note: Thursday’s Crawdads victory followed a 9-2 loss to the Dash on Wednesday. Hickory was outhit 13-6 in the contest, but did get a solo home run from Thomas Saggese, a double from Cristian Inoa and singles from Jayce Easley, Evan Carter, Cody Freeman and Randy Florentino.