Anderson’s 2nd win helps Crawdads beat IronBirds 7-6

Since being promoted from the Texas Rangers’ Low-A affiliate, the Down East Wood Ducks, Ben Anderson has made two appearances out of the Hickory Crawdads’ bullpen. Both have resulted in wins for not only the Crawdads, but Anderson himself.

The twin brother of current Atlanta Braves pitcher Ian Anderson, Ben Anderson tossed 3 2/3 innings of one-run, two-hit relief with five strikeouts and no walks during Thursday night’s 7-6 victory over the visiting Aberdeen (Maryland) IronBirds at L.P. Frans Stadium. The 23-year-old right-hander threw 33 of his 48 pitches for strikes as he moved to 2-0 at the High-A level.

Anderson relieved Hickory (26-37) starting pitcher Cody Bradford with one out in the fifth inning and was able to pitch through the eighth. Justin Marsden earned his first save for the Crawdads by striking out the side in the ninth, pitching around a one-out walk in the process.

On the other side, Aberdeen (35-27) reliever Logan Gillaspie fell to 0-2 on the season after allowing the game-winning run in the bottom of the eighth. Hickory’s Blaine Crim blasted a solo home run to right-center to lead off the frame, doing so after falling behind 0-2 in the count.