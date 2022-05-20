 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Anderson earns win as Crawdads beat Drive 9-4

Ben Anderson

Hickory Crawdads starting pitcher Ben Anderson, 33, fires a pitch to the plate in a file photo from April. Anderson tossed five innings of one-run, two-hit ball with two strikeouts and three walks in Hickory's 9-4 win over the Greenville Drive on Thursday in Greenville, S.C.

 Ernie Masche, Record File Photo

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Hickory Crawdads collected their second straight road win over the Greenville Drive in the third game of a six-game South Atlantic League series on Thursday at Fluor Field at the West End. Ben Anderson earned the win for the Crawdads, who finished with 11 hits in a 9-4 victory over the Drive.

Hickory improved to 19-16 ahead of tonight’s 7:05 p.m. first pitch, while Greenville fell to 15-21. The series continues with a 7:05 p.m. start on Saturday before wrapping up on Sunday at 3:05 p.m.

Anderson (3-2) pitched five innings of one-run, two-hit ball with two strikeouts and three walks, while Spencer Mraz and Joe Corbett each provided Hickory with two innings of relief. Greenville’s Chih-Jung Liu (0-3) took the loss after allowing six runs on seven hits with five strikeouts and no walks in 3 2/3 innings.

Thomas Saggese had a three-run home run for the Crawdads in the top of the third inning, with Keyber Rodriguez adding a two-run blast in the eighth. Aaron Zavala led Hickory with three hits, while Jayce Easley, Evan Carter and Luisangel Acuna registered two hits apiece.

