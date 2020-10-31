Wake Forest overpowers Syracuse for 4th straight win

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Kenneth Walker III ran for three touchdowns, Gavin Holmes scored on a 32-yard interception and Wake Forest extended its winning streak to four, overpowering Syracuse 38-14 Saturday.

Walker carried 16 times for 79 yards. He scored on runs of 1, 20 and 5 yards for the Demon Deacons (4-2, 3-2 Atlantic Coast Conference). The loss was the fourth straight for the Orange (1-6, 1-5).

Sam Hartman completed 19 of 33 for 250 yards and one touchdown, an 81-yard pass play to Jaquarii Roberson, who caught seven passes for 130 yards. Christian Beal-Smith ran for 87 yards.

Wake Forest, which led 17-7 at the half, blew the game open in the third quarter. Hartman connected with Roberson and just nine seconds later Holmes's interception return made it 31-7. Walker’s 5-yard scoring run put the game on ice.

The pick six was the third of the season for the Demon Deacons, tied for the nation's best, and the team's 11th interception of the year, which leads college football.

Rex Culpepper was 15 of 27 for just 85 yards and one touchdown for Syracuse, a 21-yard connection with Nykeim Johnson, who set up the Syracuse score with a 26-yard punt return. He also threw two interceptions. Cooper Lutz, making the first start of his career, had 83 yards.