Senior Spotlight: Maiden volleyball player Lainee Hentschel

The Maiden volleyball team has a sizable senior class for the upcoming season, which could bode well for the Blue Devils’ chances of repeating as South Fork 2A Conference champions. After finishing 23-5 overall and 13-1 in conference play a year ago, Maiden will depend on a roster that includes nine seniors when play begins next month.

One of those seniors is defensive specialist Lainee Hentschel, who will look to help the Blue Devils post another winning season. Although Maiden won’t have the opportunity to reach 20 victories for the sixth straight season due to playing a conference-only schedule, it still has a chance to win its fourth regular-season conference title in six seasons.

Here’s what Hentschel recently told the Hickory Daily Record as part of its “Senior Spotlight” feature:

How long have you been playing volleyball?

Since the fifth grade.

What is your favorite thing about playing volleyball?

The friendships and memories I’ve made over the years.

What other sports do you play, if any?

Basketball and soccer.