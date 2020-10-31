No. 1 Clemson survives scare from BC

Phil Jurkovec found Zay Flowers for an 18-yard TD pass to put the Tigers behind for the first time all season. A short time later, it was David Bailey's 2-yard scoring run that put the Eagles ahead for good, 14-7.

It appeared Clemson would tie things again, driving to the BC 1. But the normally sure-handed Etienne fumbled the handoff from Uiagalelei, cornerback Brandon Sebastian picked it up and set off 97 yards for the return TD.

When Jurkovec hit C.J. Lewis for an 18-yard touchdown on the next series, Clemson trailed by 18 points.

Despite the loss, first-year Eagles coach Jeff Hafley was proud of his players belief and confidence they could compete with anyone. "We took it to the No. 1 team in the country," Hafley said.

Jurkovec, the Notre Dame transfer, completed 12 of 24 passes for 204 yards.

THE TAKEAWAY

Boston College: The Eagles looked set to pull the upset of the college football season. Instead, they fell to 1-5 all-time against No. 1 teams and 2-32 in their history against teams ranking in the top five.