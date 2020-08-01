Alexander County offering registration for t-ball, baseball, softball starting Monday

TAYLORSVILLE — The Alexander County Parks and Recreation Department (ACPRD) has announced that sign-ups for t-ball, baseball and softball will begin on Monday. Due to state guidance regarding COVID-19 concerns, the ACPRD decided to begin recreation sports that have less physical contact than the typical fall sports of football, soccer, cheerleading and volleyball.
“This was a difficult decision because we know our coaches, parents and children want to play the traditional fall sports, but the guidance from the state discourages sports that have a lot of physical contact,” Presnell said. “After several meetings with county staff, we felt it would be safer to allow t-ball, baseball and softball. In addition, these sports didn’t get to happen in the spring when the coronavirus pandemic began. Our main goals are to get recreation sports underway while making sure everyone is as safe as possible.”
The ACPRD has developed a list of “Return to Play” policies and procedures which will provide a safe way for players, coaches, officials, parents and spectators to participate.
Sign-ups for t-ball, baseball and softball will run from August 3-24. Games should begin on Sept. 14.
Ages for t-ball are 3-4 and 5-6 years old. Ages for baseball are 7-8, 9-10 and 11-12 years old. Ages for softball are 7-8, 9-10 and 11-13 years old. Age cut-off is Aug. 31.
Registration will be available each Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Saturday, Aug. 22, from 9 a.m. to noon.
For more information, contact the ACPRD at (828) 632-1104.
