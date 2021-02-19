Alexander County holding upcoming races

Awards will be given to Overall Male and Female finishers recognizing their accomplishment. Overall Alexander County Male and Female finishers will also be recognized. Additionally, awards will be presented for the Overall Fastest First Lap for Male and Female as well as Alexander County Fastest First Lap Male and Female. Only those who complete eight loops will be eligible for the Fastest First Lap award.

Awards will also be given in the Half-Vertical Mile Challenge to Overall Male and Female finishers recognizing their accomplishment. Overall Alexander County Male and Female finishers will also be recognized. There are no Fastest First Lap awards in the Half-Vertical Mile races.

Finishers of both the 2021 VMC and VNC (Vertical Night Challenge on Oct. 2) will receive the Vertical Double Buckle. There are no buckles for the Vertical Half-Mile events. Also, five-year finisher awards will be presented.

