TAYLORSVILLE — The third annual Alexander County 6/12/24 Hour Race, sanctioned by USA Track & Field (USATF), attracted a total of 30 runners from North Carolina and six other states last Saturday and Sunday at Alexander Central High School. The race was held in memory of former county manager and race director Rick French, who died this past December.

Prior to the race, Rick’s son Parker French offered remarks about his father and his love of running. Kaylee Sherrill performed the national anthem.

Half of the runners were from North Carolina, while four traveled from Virginia, three came from South Carolina and two runners apiece came from Maryland, Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio.

The first-place male in the 24-hour race was Steve Campbell, a 51-year-old from Richmond, Virginia. He completed 503 laps for a total of 125.2324 miles.

The first-place female in the 24-hour race was Kelley Fejes, a 49-year-old from Columbia, South Carolina. She completed 405 laps for a total of 100.8332 miles.

Scott Horton, a 62-year-old from Fulton, Maryland, was the top finisher in the men’s 12-hour event with 251 laps (62.4917 miles), while 45-year-old Ni Gorsuch of Greensboro was the top female with 160 laps (39.8353 miles). Thirty-two-year-old Jay Talbot of Columbia, South Carolina, won the men’s six-hour race with 148 laps (36.8477 miles), with 40-year-old Kimberly Durst of Goldsboro completing 121 laps (30.1255 miles) to finish first on the women’s side.

In addition to Campbell and Fejes, two others achieved the 100-mile milestone. Whitney Richman, a 42-year-old from Midlothian, Virginia, completed 403 laps (100.3353 miles), while 47-year-old Sally Van Nuland of Greensboro completed 402 (100.0863 miles).

Alexander County resident Shawn Pennell was among the male participants in the 24-hour race, finishing eighth overall with 242 laps (60.2510 miles).

Complete race results can be viewed by visiting my.raceresult.com, clicking on the “All Events” tab and searching for “Alexander County.”