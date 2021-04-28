Alexander Central hosting 24-hour race this weekend

Participants can expect this team to put on a first-class, USATF-sanctioned, certified event that will be records eligible. Every aspect of the event will be fine-tuned to ensure that athletes aiming for the national team or a personal record are provided the best venue and opportunity for doing so.

USATF and all state and local ordinances and orders pertaining to COVID-19 will be followed. Crewing areas will be available at the track edge. Crewing areas will be limited to a 10 foot by 10 foot area per participant and separated by six feet from the next crewing area.

There will be a basic aid station with water, electrolyte drinks and prepackaged, single-serve/self-serve food. There will be limited hot food consisting of pizza at night, broth, coffee and soup. Athletes should come prepared to take care of any special dietary needs and bring any additional food items they require. The race will provide a basic aid station designed to assist an athlete with nutrition. The aid station will not be set up to serve three meals during the event.

There will be flood-lighting at the track, so runners should not need to wear a headlamp. Port-a-jons will be conveniently located adjacent to the track to ensure competitive athletes can quickly and conveniently access restroom facilities.