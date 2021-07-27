After taking 4 of 5 from Tourists, Crawdads return home to face Greenville

About the Crawdads: The transformation of the Crawdads’ lineup from May to July has been astonishing. During the opening month of the season, the team was at the bottom of the High-A East League in nearly every offensive category. The slash line included a .189 batting average, .282 on-base percentage, .287 slugging percentage and an OPS of .559 — all on pace for historic worsts for the franchise. Hickory hit 15 homers in May and had 41 extra-base hits. Things improved in June with a .239/.314/.372/.686 slash with 43 doubles among 67 extra-base hits, while in July the Crawdads lead the league in runs scored, homers and all slash line categories at .295/.381/.550/.932. Hickory has 87 extra-base hits this month, and over half have been homers (45). Over the past week, they’ve hit 15 homers, matching the entire output for May.... While much of the lineup is hot, the trio of Justin Foscue, Blaine Crim and Miguel Aparicio has led the attack. For July, Crim leads the league in all slash line marks at .408/.494/.934/1.429. He also leads in runs scored, hits and RBIs (27), and is tied for first with 12 homers. Foscue has homered in seven straight games with the Crawdads since rejoining the team on July 11. He had missed six weeks with a rib contusion. Aparicio is right behind Crim with a .373/.468/.881/1.349 slash and has nine homers and 21 RBIs this month. Trey Hair has also been stout at the plate with a .304/.407/.594/1.002 line this month.... The pitching hasn’t been shabby either. Overall, the team is second in strikeouts. Cody Bradford is a top candidate to win the league’s pitcher of the week award after striking out 14 during his last start at Asheville. Bradford, who allowed one run on five hits last Thursday, combined with Sean Chandler and Jean Casanova to fan 21, which set a franchise mark for a nine-inning game. In his last start, Justin Slaten gave up three hits and a walk over five innings and struck out 10. Over his last two starts, which included a rain-shortened effort last Friday, Zak Kent has allowed two base runners and struck out 12 over seven innings.... Since their last home game, the Crawdads bid farewell to starting pitcher Cole Ragans, who received a promotion to Double-A Frisco (Texas) after his appearance in the All-Star Futures Game. Taking his place in the rotation is Seth Nordlin. Over his last two starts, Nordlin has given up three runs over 9 2/3 innings with nine Ks and three walks.... The Crawdads won four of five at Asheville last week and are 13-8 in July. After losing or tying their first eight series of the season, Hickory has won three and tied another over the last four. The Crawdads are in fifth place, 1 ½ games behind the Rome (Georgia) Braves.