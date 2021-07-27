After taking 4 of 5 from Tourists, Crawdads return home to face Greenville

The Hickory Crawdads capped a road series against the Asheville Tourists with a doubleheader on Sunday, winning 2-1 in the opening game after it was suspended from Friday before dropping the regularly scheduled contest by a 9-8 final. The twin bill was originally slated to take place on Saturday after Friday’s game was suspended in the top of the second inning, but rain at Asheville’s McCormick Field caused a postponement for the second straight day.
Nevertheless, the Crawdads ended up winning four of the five games played between the High-A East League South Division foes, with Saturday’s contest being postponed without a makeup date. Tonight, Hickory turns its attention to the Greenville (South Carolina) Drive as the Crawdads return to L.P. Frans Stadium for a six-game home series.
GREENVILLE DRIVE (36-35) AT HICKORY CRAWDADS (32-39)Schedule: Tonight, 7 p.m. (Dollar Dog Tuesday, $2 Craft Beers)
Wednesday, 7 p.m. (Wine Wednesday, Kids Win Wednesday, Summer Games Night)
Thursday, 7 p.m. (Robin Williams Night, Thirsty Thursday)
Friday, 7 p.m. (Fireworks Friday, Disney Night with Enchanted Elegance Princesses)
Saturday, 5 p.m. (Postgame Christian Concert featuring Rhett Walker Band)
Sunday, 3 p.m. (Church Bulletin Sunday, Little League Sunday, Back to School Celebration)
Major League Prospects (MLB.com rankings): Hickory (Texas Rangers): 2B Justin Foscue (No. 5); C David Garcia (No. 13); SS Jonathan Ornelas (No. 22); RHP Justin Slaten (No. 25); LHP Avery Weems (No. 30).
Greenville (Boston Red Sox): LHP Jay Groome (No. 7); LHP Chris Murphy (No. 17); 2B/ SS Cameron Cannon (No. 26); RHP Jacob Wallace (No. 29).
About the Crawdads: The transformation of the Crawdads’ lineup from May to July has been astonishing. During the opening month of the season, the team was at the bottom of the High-A East League in nearly every offensive category. The slash line included a .189 batting average, .282 on-base percentage, .287 slugging percentage and an OPS of .559 — all on pace for historic worsts for the franchise. Hickory hit 15 homers in May and had 41 extra-base hits. Things improved in June with a .239/.314/.372/.686 slash with 43 doubles among 67 extra-base hits, while in July the Crawdads lead the league in runs scored, homers and all slash line categories at .295/.381/.550/.932. Hickory has 87 extra-base hits this month, and over half have been homers (45). Over the past week, they’ve hit 15 homers, matching the entire output for May.... While much of the lineup is hot, the trio of Justin Foscue, Blaine Crim and Miguel Aparicio has led the attack. For July, Crim leads the league in all slash line marks at .408/.494/.934/1.429. He also leads in runs scored, hits and RBIs (27), and is tied for first with 12 homers. Foscue has homered in seven straight games with the Crawdads since rejoining the team on July 11. He had missed six weeks with a rib contusion. Aparicio is right behind Crim with a .373/.468/.881/1.349 slash and has nine homers and 21 RBIs this month. Trey Hair has also been stout at the plate with a .304/.407/.594/1.002 line this month.... The pitching hasn’t been shabby either. Overall, the team is second in strikeouts. Cody Bradford is a top candidate to win the league’s pitcher of the week award after striking out 14 during his last start at Asheville. Bradford, who allowed one run on five hits last Thursday, combined with Sean Chandler and Jean Casanova to fan 21, which set a franchise mark for a nine-inning game. In his last start, Justin Slaten gave up three hits and a walk over five innings and struck out 10. Over his last two starts, which included a rain-shortened effort last Friday, Zak Kent has allowed two base runners and struck out 12 over seven innings.... Since their last home game, the Crawdads bid farewell to starting pitcher Cole Ragans, who received a promotion to Double-A Frisco (Texas) after his appearance in the All-Star Futures Game. Taking his place in the rotation is Seth Nordlin. Over his last two starts, Nordlin has given up three runs over 9 2/3 innings with nine Ks and three walks.... The Crawdads won four of five at Asheville last week and are 13-8 in July. After losing or tying their first eight series of the season, Hickory has won three and tied another over the last four. The Crawdads are in fifth place, 1 ½ games behind the Rome (Georgia) Braves.
About the Drive:Greenville leads the High-A East in hitting (.255) and on-base percentage (.346), and has been even better in July, hitting at a .275/.353/.446/.799 clip. The Drive trail only Hickory in batting average and on-base percentage for the month. However, they enter this series after dropping four of six at home to the Greensboro Grasshoppers. The Drive put up just five runs over the last three games of the series, losing the last two.... Crawdads fans had hoped for return of a key component from Hickory’s 2019 South Atlantic League championship series run. First baseman Tyreque Reed, who Boston picked up last winter, played for Greenville and led the league in on-base percentage along with a .296 batting average and 14 homers. However, Boston promoted Reed to Double-A Portland (Maine) two weeks ago. The Drive also sent up second baseman Nick Sogard. Replacing Reed is Joe Davis, who is 7-for-20 thus far. Shortstop Christian Koss is hitting .404 over the last two weeks.... On the mound, Greenville commands the strike zone well, as Greenville is third in strikeouts, but has given up the fourth fewest walks. Yet, the ability to be around the plate has also led to too many pitches in the middle of the plate. The group has allowed the third-most hits and homers in the league.... The lone Drive player from the area is right-handed pitcher Brendan Nail (Greensboro Page High/Western Carolina University).