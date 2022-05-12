Acuna drives in 4 as Crawdads defeat Grasshoppers

Luisangel Acuna led the Hickory Crawdads at the plate, finishing with three hits including a three-run home run and a double in an 8-3 win over the visiting Greensboro Grasshoppers on Wednesday night at L.P. Frans Stadium. The 20-year-old shortstop, who is the younger brother of Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr., also drove in a game-high four runs in only his fifth game with the Crawdads.

Hickory (15-13) evened the South Atlantic League series at a game apiece with Game 3 scheduled for tonight at 7 p.m. The six-game set will also include a 7 p.m. game on Friday, a 5 p.m. contest on Saturday and a 3 p.m. first pitch on Sunday.

Aaron Zavala, Frainyer Chavez and Randy Florentino added two hits apiece for the Crawdads during Wednesday’s win over Greensboro (12-16), while Evan Carter and Cristian Inoa each notched one hit. Hickory led 6-0 through two innings before surrendering a single run in the top of the fourth, but the Crawdads built a seven-run lead thanks to two runs in the bottom of the fifth before the Grasshoppers got two runs back in the final frame.

Starting pitcher Ricky Vanasco lasted four innings for the Crawdads before being relieved by Jesus Linarez (2-0), who allowed no runs on two hits with two strikeouts and one walk in two innings en route to earning the win. Tyree Thompson, Destin Dotson and Spencer Mraz each pitched an inning in relief.

Greensboro starter Jared Jones (2-1) took the loss.