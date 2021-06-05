Aberdeen hands Crawdads another 1-run loss

ABERDEEN, Md. — The Hickory Crawdads have played 10 one-run games in 2021, but have not found much success in such contests. With Friday night’s 4-3 road loss to the Aberdeen IronBirds, Hickory fell to 1-9 in one-run games this season.

Friday’s defeat was the third in a row for the Crawdads, who moved to 10-17 overall. The win was the seventh consecutive victory for Aberdeen, which improved to 18-7.

The Crawdads never led in the third game of their six-game series against the IronBirds, falling behind 1-0 after two innings before tying things in the top of the third. Aberdeen took the lead for good with a single run in the bottom of the fourth before adding two runs in the sixth, while Hickory scored single runs in the eighth and ninth frames.

Aberdeen outhit Hickory 7-6, receiving two hits and one RBI from Kyle Stowers — who recorded a solo home run in the fourth — to go with two hits from Jahmai Jones and one hit apiece from J.D. Mundy, Shayne Fontana and Andrew Daschbach. Mundy also had two RBIs thanks to a two-run homer in the sixth.

Speaking of homers, the Crawdads got a solo blast from Ryan Anderson in the third. Kellen Strahmn finished with two hits for Hickory, which also received one hit and one RBI from Jose Acosta and one hit each from Jake Guenther and Kenen Irizarry.