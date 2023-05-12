BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — The Bowling Green Hot Rods used a five-run bottom of the fifth inning to defeat the visiting Hickory Crawdads on Thursday at Bowling Green Ballpark. Hickory scored in four different innings, but was unable to rally in the 5-4 South Atlantic League loss.

Both teams totaled nine hits, with the Crawdads (12-16) jumping out to a 2-0 lead behind a solo home run from Josh Hatcher in the top of the first and a disengagement violation that allowed Keyber Rodriguez to score in the second. However, Bowling Green (14-14) responded with a solo shot from Nick Schnell, a two-run homer from Shane Sasaki and RBI singles from Junior Caminero and Bobby Seymour to grab a 5-2 advantage in the fifth.

Hickory’s Daniel Mateo cut the deficit to 5-3 thanks to an RBI single in the seventh, while an RBI single from Jayce Easley in the eighth accounted for the final score. Mateo and Geisel Cepeda led the Crawdads with two hits apiece, with the Hot Rods getting four hits from Sasaki and two from Schnell.

Patrick Wicklander (1-1) was the first of four pitchers used by Bowling Green, and he earned the win following six innings of two-run, six-hit ball with six strikeouts and two walks. Antonio Menendez picked up his second save by retiring the side in order in the ninth.

Crawdads starting pitcher Kumar Rocker (2-2) took the loss after surrendering five runs on six hits with five strikeouts and one walk in 4 2/3 innings. Seth Clark, Jacob Maton and Eudrys Manon combined for 3 1/3 innings of scoreless, three-hit relief with three strikeouts and one walk.

Game 4 of the six-game series is scheduled for tonight at 7:35 p.m. Saturday’s contest will also begin at 7:35 p.m., while Sunday’s series finale starts at 2:05 p.m.