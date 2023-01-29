42nd Kermit Whisnant Memorial basketball tournament begins Tuesday

CLAREMONT — Mill Creek Middle School will host the 42nd Kermit Whisnant Memorial Basketball Tournament this week. The tournament, which has not been held since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, begins on Tuesday and continues through Friday.

Originally known as the Catawba County Middle School Basketball Tournament, the event was renamed to honor Kermit Whisnant after he died in 2005. Whisnant was a longtime teacher, coach and administrator in Catawba County.

First-round matchups in the girls’ bracket are as follows: No. 1 seed Northview (14-0) vs. No. 8 seed Arndt (0-14), Tuesday at 4 p.m.; No. 2 seed Maiden (11-3) vs. No. 7 seed Mill Creek (4-10), Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.; No. 4 seed Grandview (8-6) vs. No. 5 seed River Bend (5-9), Wednesday at 4 p.m.; and No. 3 seed Jacobs Ford (10-4) vs. No. 6 seed Newton-Conover (4-10), Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

Opening-round matchups in the boys’ bracket are as follows: No. 1 seed Northview (14-0) vs. No. 8 seed River Bend (2-12), Tuesday at 5:15 p.m.; No. 2 seed Arndt (12-2) vs. No. 7 seed Jacobs Ford (2-12), Tuesday at 7:45 p.m.; No. 4 seed Maiden (8-6) vs. No. 5 seed Grandview (5-9), Wednesday at 5:15 p.m.; and No. 3 seed Newton-Conover (9-5) vs. No. 6 seed Mill Creek (4-10), Wednesday at 7:45 p.m.

The first girls’ semifinal will be held on Thursday at 4 p.m., followed by the first boys’ semifinal at 5:15 p.m. Following the second girls’ semifinal at 6:30 p.m., the second boys’ semifinal will take place at 7:45 p.m.

Champions will be crowned on Friday, with the girls’ championship game set for a 6 p.m. start and the boys’ title game scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.

Admission is $5, and Catawba County, Hickory City or Newton-Conover school employee passes will not be accepted for the tournament.

Tar Heel/Catawba County Golden Years passes will also not be accepted, but North Carolina Coaches Association, North Carolina High School Athletic Association and all press passes will be accepted.