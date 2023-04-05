The 2023 South Atlantic League season begins on Thursday when the Hickory Crawdads host the Winston-Salem Dash at 7 p.m. at L.P. Frans Stadium. Here's a look at the player bios for current Crawdads:

PITCHERS

Robby Ahlstrom (DOB: 6/19/99, Placerville, Calif.). Came to the Texas Rangers system from the New York Yankees as part of a trade for former Hickory catcher Jose Trevino. Made 13 appearances (11 starts) for Hickory after a mid-season promotion (51.1 IP, 57 H, 35 ER, 21 BB, 59 K). Pitched three seasons for the University of Oregon, where he played with future Hickory teammate Aaron Zavala. Was All-Pac 12 first team in 2021.

Mitch Bratt (DOB: 7/3/03, Newmarket, Ontario, Canada). Fifth-round pick of the Rangers in the 2021 MLB draft. Made 19 appearances (18 starts) for Low-A Down East in 2022 (80.2 IP, 66 H, 22 ER, 28 BB, 99 K). Due to strict Canadian COVID-19 travel protocols making scouting difficult, transferred to Georgia Preview Academy in Statesboro of his senior season. Made seven starts for West Virginia in an MLB-Draft League setting in 2021. Made start for Canada in this spring’s World Baseball Classic.

Michael Brewer (DOB: 8/8/00, Hillsboro, Mo.). Thirty-second round pick of the Rangers in the 2019 MLB draft out of Hillsboro (Mo.) High. Had committed to Southern Mississippi. Was an early season callup to Hickory in 2022, when he made 23 relief appearances (25 IP, 31 H, 11 ER, 10 BB, 31 K). Did not make his pro debut for two seasons. Led high school team to District championship in 2019. His father, Matthew, was the 19th round pick of San Francisco in 1991.

Gavin Collyer (DOB: 5/12/01, Lawrenceville, Ga.). Twelfth-round pick of the Rangers in the 2019 MLB draft out of Mountain View High in Lawrenceville. Had committed to Clemson. Spent most of the season with Low-A Down East in 2022, when he made 21 starts in 23 appearances (101 IP, 86 H, 52 ER, 40 BB, 110 K). Made one start for Hickory in September (3.2 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 4 BB, 5 K). Made All-Gwinnett County team as a senior.

Larson Kindreich (DOB: 6/21/99, Medford, Ore.). Eighth-round pick of the Rangers in the 2021 MLB draft out of Biola University in California. Was a mid-season call up to Hickory in 2022, when he made nine appearances (7 starts) for Hickory (26.2 IP, 18 H, 16 ER, 25 BB, 36 K). Was the Rangers minor league starting pitcher of the month in May 2022. Threw six no-hit innings as part of a combined no-hitter for the Crawdads last July and took South Atlantic League Pitcher of the week honors. Threw a shutout to clinch 5A Oregon state championship for Crater High. Had streak of 37 no-hit innings.

Eudrys Manon (DOB: 1/16/98, San Cristobal, Dominican Republic). Signed as an international free agent by the Rangers in 2018. Made stateside debut in 2021. Spent all off 2022 with Hickory, where he made 25 relief appearances (26.1 IP, 26 7H, 21 ER, 21 BB, 35 K). Had just four outings from late June to season’s end due to bicep tendonitis.

Yohanse Morel (DOB: 8/23/00, Samana, D.R.). Traded to Rangers last June from the Kansas City Royals system. Had spent time at High-A Quad Cities (Iowa) before coming to Hickory, where he made 23 relief appearances (28 IP, 36 H, 21 ER, 15 BB, 30 K). Originally signed with Washington Nationals organization in 2017. Made stateside debut with Lexington (Ky.) in 2019.

Spencer Mraz (DOB: 5/5/98, Middleburg Heights, Ohio). Thirty-third round pick of the Rangers in 2019 out of Miami of Ohio. Led Crawdads with 40 appearances last year (55 IP, 46 H, 33 ER, 39 BB, 69 K). This will be the third season at Hickory. Took a no-hitter into the seventh in a college start in 2019. Attended Berea-Midpark High near Cleveland where he lettered in three sports.

Kumar Rocker (DOB: 11/22/99, Watkinsville, Ga.) Third overall pick in the 2022 MLB draft. Was originally the 10th overall pick by the New York Mets in 2021 out of Vanderbilt, where he pitched with the Rangers’ previous No. 1 pick from 2021, Jack Leiter. Did not sign with the Mets. Made pro debut with Tri-City Valley Cats (N.Y.) of the independent Frontier League last summer prior to the draft. Pitched in last season’s Arizona Fall League and tabbed with all-star honors. NCAA All-American in 2021 (14 wins, 179 Ks). Named College World Series Most Outstanding Player as a freshman in 2019. Played high school ball at North Oconee High (Bogart, Ga.), named Gatorade Georgia Baseball player of the year. Father, Tracy, is a member of the College Football Hall of Fame and two seasons with Washington in the NFL. Will make his affiliated pro debut with Hickory.

Andy Rodriguez (DOB: 12/8/98, La Habana, Cuba). Signed by the Rangers as an undrafted free agent last August. Expected to make his pro debut with Hickory. Pitched at Miami-Dade College last year (10-3, 95 IP, 121 K, 2.45 ERA) last year. Defected from Cuban National Team in 2021.

Winston Santos (DOB: 4/15/02, Nagua, D.R.). Signed as an international free agent by the Rangers in 2019. Made stateside debut in 2021. Last year with Down East (108.1 IP, 89 H, 42 ER, 30 BB, 108 K). Led Wood Ducks in innings and third in Ks. Named by Baseball America as having “Best Fastball” in Rangers organization.

Josh Stephan (DOB: 11/1/01, Desoto, Tex.). Signed as an undrafted free agent by the Rangers in 2020 out of South Grand Prairie High. Was committed to Stephen F. Austin for college. Played only one full high school season due to injuries and the pandemic. Played for Rangers scout team at Perfect Game WWBA Championship in 2019. Made 18 appearances (16 starts) at Low-A Down East last season (91.2 IP, 77 H, 34 ER, 24 BB, 102 K). Had three starts at Hickory to end the season.

Leury Tejada (DOB: 12/24/99, Santo Domingo. D.R.). Tenth-round pick of the Rangers in 2018 out of Walton High in New York City. Was mid-season call up to Hickory in 2022 and made 24 relief outings. (47.1 IP, 52 H, 25 ER, 15 BB, 48 K). Named Class AA player of the year by New York State Sportswriters Assoc. in 2018.

Emiliano Teodo (DOB: 2/14/01, Barahona, D.R.). Signed as an international free agent by the Rangers in 2020. Made 22 appearances (17 starts) at Low-A Down East in 2022 (84.1 IP, 51 H, 29 ER, 44 BB, 115 K). Struck out 12.27 batters per 9 innings, second most in the Rangers system. Named Rangers Minor League starting pitcher of the month, 8/22 (17.2 IP, 1.53 ERA, 35 Ks. Made Rangers and stateside debut in 2021.

Bradford Webb (DOB: 4/20/98, Charlotte Court House, Va.). Seventh-round pick of the Rangers in 2021 out of Virginia Commonwealth. Made appearances at four minors league levels last season, including 10 (two starts) at Hickory (18 IP, 20 H, 9 ER, 5 BB, 24 K.). Atlantic 10 all-championship team selection in 2021. Pitched three seasons at Division III Hampden-Sydney College. Was senator in the Virginia Model General Assembly. Played three sports (also basketball and cross country) at Randolph Henry High.

CATCHERS

Cody Freeman (DOB: 1/5/01, Pomona, Calif.). Fourth-round pick of the Rangers in 2019 out of Etiwanda (Calif.) High. Was committee to Baylor. Tabbed by Baseball America as 12th-best prospect in Southern California in 2019. Brother, Tyler, was drafted by the Cleveland Indians in 2017. Brought lineup cards to home plate during spring training game in 2020. Played full season at Hickory in 2022 (102 G, 90 H, 10 2B, 1 3B, 13 HR, 71 RBI, .234/.312/.366). Received invitation to major league spring training team. Plays catcher and third base.

Liam Hicks (DOB: 6/2/99, Toronto, Ontario, Canada.). Ninth-round pick of the Rangers in 2021 out of Arkansas State. Spent time at three minor league levels, including seven games with Hickory last year. Plays catcher and first base. Led Rangers minor leaguers in OBP (.462) and OPS (.922) last year. Was on Buster Posey catcher of the year watch list in 2021.

Cooper Johnson (DOB: 4/25/98, Los Angeles, Calif.). Signed as minor league free agent in February 2023. Split time in 2022 in Detroit Tigers system between High-A West Michigan and AA Erie. Originally drafted by the Tigers in 2019 out of Ole Miss. Played high school ball at Carmel Catholic High in Mundelein, Ill.

INFIELDERS

Maximo Acosta (DOB: 10/29/02, Caracas, Venezuela). Signed as an international free agent by the Rangers in 2019. Made stateside debut in 2021. Spent all of 2022 at Low-A Down East (107 G, 62 R, 106 H, 26 2B, 4 HR, 35 RBI, 44 SB, .262/.341/.361.). Among Carolina League leaders in doubles (4th), steals (5th) and hits (T-10th). Named Rangers Minor League defender of the month in April 2022. Made 76 starts at shortstop.

Griffin Cheney (DOB: 5/21/99, John Creek, Ga.). Ninth-round pick of the Rangers in 2022 out of Georgia State. Played in 20 games between the Arizona Complex League and Hickory (11 games, 4-for-25, 1 2B, 1 SB). Named to watch list in 2022 as Division I top college shortstop. Graduated with degree in psychology. Attended Northview High in Johns Creek.

Jayce Easley (DOB: 8/2/99, Glendale, Ariz.). Fifth-round pick of the Rangers in 2018 out of Sandra Day O’Connor High in Phoenix. Had committed to Oregon State. Joined Hickory after missing the first month of 2022 season with an injury (56 G, 38 R, 40 H, 6 2B, 1 3B, 4 HR, 23 RBI, 38 BB, 42 K, .230/.372/.345.) Also missed time with two other IL stints. Named Rangers Organization All-star by MLB Pipeline in 2021, when he stole 83 bases for Low-A Down East. Patient hitter, has 151 walks to 174 Ks in his pro career. Son of former big league player Damion Easley. Played on Arizona 6A state championship team in 2018.

Josh Hatcher (DOB: 9/3/99, Albany, Ga.). Tenth-round pick of the Rangers in 2022 out of Kennesaw (Ga.) State. Played on 2021 College World Series title team at Mississippi State. Originally drafted in 39th round by the Los Angeles Angels out of Lee County High in Georgia. Named to All-Atlantic Sun Conference first team. Made last season call up to Hickory in 2022. (13 G, 7-for-41, 3 RBI).

Yenci Pena (DOB: 7/13/00, San Pedro de Macoris, D.R.). Signed as a minor free agent by the Rangers in 2017. Previously played in the Atlanta Braves system, was part of a group declared free agents by MLB after the Braves were found to have broken rules in international free agency. Spent final week of 2022 of season at Hickory after playing most of the year at Low-A Down East (57 G, 22 R, 35 H, 4 2B, 1 3B, 3 HR, 14 RBI, 8 SB, .213/.347/.305). Made stateside debut with Braves in 2017.

Keyber Rodriguez (DOB: 10/24/00, Aragua, Venezuela). Signed as an international free agent by the Rangers in 2017. Returns to Hickory after playing in a team-high 103 games (55 R, 91 H, 13 2B, 1 3B, 4 HR, 41 RBI, .247/.317/.321). Made starts at three infield positions and one in rightfield. Made stateside debut in 2019. Received “True Ranger Award” by Texas in 2020 and 2021, which highlights player who “represents the core values of the organization in a positive light both on and off the field.”

OUTFIELDERS

Angel Aponte (DOB: 2/3/00, Ocumare del Tuy, Venezuela). Signed as an international free agent by the Rangers in 2016. Returns to Hickory after playing in 77 games with the team last year (44 R, 60 H, 11 2B, 1 3B, 6 HR, 38 RBI, 17 SB, .259/.338./.392). Played for Venezuelan Winter League champion Leones de Caracas in 2022. Made stateside debut in 2019. Brother Yhoangel is in the Toronto Blue Jays system.

Geisel Cepeda (DOB: 1/17/98, Sancti Spiritus, Cuba). Signed as an international free agent by the Rangers in January 2023. Will make his pro affiliated debut with Hickory. Played six seasons with Gallos de Sancti Spiritus of the Cuban National Series.

Daniel Mateo (DOB: 7/3/01, Boca Chica, D.R.). Signed as an international free agent by the Rangers in 2019. Spent much of the 2022 season at Down East (98 G, 59 R, 103 H, 9 2B, 5 3B, 11 HR, 51 RBI, 42 SB, .274/.317/.412) before a late season call-up to Hickory (9 G, .250/.333/.406). His 42 steals were ranked sixth in the Carolina League. Named Arizona Complex League player of the week (6/28/21).

Alejandro Osuna (DOB: 10/10/02, Ahome, Mexico). Signed as an international free agent by the Rangers in 2020. Played in 76 for Low-A Down East last season (.308/.394/.451) before spending the final month at Hickory (21 games, 14 R, 22H, 2 2B, 1 HR, 10 RBI, 2 SB, .282/.318/.346). Made pro and stateside debut for Rangers at Down East in 2021 at age 18. Played 35 games for Jalisco in Mexican Winter League in 2021. Brother Roberto is a former MLB all-star pitcher, now playing in Japan.

Marcus Smith (DOB: 9/11/00, Kansas City, Kan.). Was player to be named later in a trade with the Oakland Athletics in 2020 that also brought 2021 Crawdads first baseman Dustin Harris to the Rangers, who sent MLB pitcher Mike Minor to Oakland. Originally drafted by the Athletics in the third round in 2019 out of Pembroke High in Kansas City. Had committed to Michigan. Was named third-best player in Kansas by Baseball America prior to 2019 draft. Played in 94 games at Low-A Down East least year (42 R, 54 H, 8 2B, 1 3B, 5 HR, 31 RBI, 47 SB, .179/.336/.262).

FIELD STAFF

CHAD COMER (DOB: 8/29/88, Mansfield, Tex.). Making his managerial debut with Hickory. Was an assistant coach for Hickory during the Crawdads' championship season in the South Atlantic League in 2015. Was the team’s hitting coach in 2021. Returns to Hickory after spending last season as a development coach at AA Frisco (Tex.) last year. Has been in the Rangers organization since 2015, with the exception of 2020, when he was the hitting coach at his alma, Texas-Arlington. Played two seasons of minor league baseball in the Atlanta Braves system after his selection in the 29th round by 2011. Tabbed All-Southland Conference three times while at UT-Arlington.

JOSE JAIMES (DOB: 6/26/84, Caracas. Venezuela). Returns to Hickory as the team’s pitching coach after two years in the same position with the Rangers’ rookie affiliate in the Arizona Complex League. Was with Hickory from 2016 to 2020. Has been with the Rangers development staff since 2009, when he started a four-year stint in the Dominican Summer League. This will be his first coaching position at the High-A level. Has mentored future big league pitchers, including current Rangers closer, Jose LeClerc. Signed with the Rangers as a player in 2001 and spent six seasons as a minor leaguer.

DREW SANNES (DOB: 1/7/96, Brainerd, Minn.). First season with Hickory; served as the hitting coach in the Arizona Complex League last summer. Prior to joining the Rangers, was the head coach at North Iowa Area Community College for two seasons. Played collegiately at North Dakota and Concordia University (Minn.). Named to All-State team in Minnesota as senior in high school.

JAY SULLENGER (DOB: 10/28/77, Baltimore, Md.). Spending his second season as a development coach with the Crawdads. Currently in his fourth season with the Rangers organization. Managed the Rangers’ Arizona Complex League in 2021 before coming to Hickory. Was the head baseball coach at Biola University (Calif.) from 2013-19. Was on the coaching staff in various capacities at James Madison from 2000 to 2011. Played collegiately at Florida Southern and Liberty Univ. Currently resides in Orting, Washington

JUSTIN JACOBS (DOB: 10/25/94, Auburn, Wash.). Returns to Hickory as a development coach. Played for the Crawdads in 2018, his last of two professional seasons after signing with the Rangers out of Gonzaga. Made his coaching debut at Spokane Falls Community College in 2019 before moving onto Gonzaga and George Washington Univ. in successive seasons. Prior to three seasons at Gonzaga, played one year at Lower Columbia College in Washington.

DERRICK DECKER (DOB: 9/15/92, Appleton, Wisc.). Returns for a second season at Hickory as the team’s athletic trainer after one season in the same role at Low-A Down East. This is the sixth season with the Rangers organization. Spent one year in the NFL on the training staff with the Carolina Panthers in 2017. Graduated from Ball State and later received masters at Missouri, where he served as a graduate assistant. Currently resides in Forney, Texas.

ANDRU CARDENAS (DOB: 3/26/94, North Hollywood, Calif.). Joins Hickory for his first season as the team’s strength and conditioning coach. Spent last year in same position in the Dominican Summer League. Played baseball collegiately at California State, Chico, where he earned a bachelor's and master’s degree.