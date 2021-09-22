2021 champions crowned at Hickory Motor Speedway

History was made last Saturday at Hickory Motor Speedway, as the track hosted Napa Auto Parts Championship Night to finish the 2021 regular season in the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series. Track champions were crowned in all six divisions, while 14-year-old Katie Hettinger capped the night by earning her first victory in the Heritage Finance Late Model division.
The first race of the night featured the final 50-lap Paramount Kia ‘BIG 10’ Chase for the Championship battle in the Paramount Auto Group Limited Late Model division. Mason Maggio set the fast time in qualifying and started from the pole position with Bryson Ruff to his outside, while Hettinger and Max Price made up row two. In the end, Maggio collected the win ahead of Akinori Ogata in second, track champion Price in third, Hettinger in fourth and Bryson Ruff in fifth.
The Renegades rolled off next for 20 laps of action. Spencer Dickinson took the top spot in time trials and started from the front with Robbie Hollifield to his outside and a second row of Danny Crump Jr. and Brandon Hasson. Following a wreck that took out a couple of key competitors, Hollifield took the checkered flag and the track championship, David Hasson finished second, Zack Mullins came in third, Crump Jr. took fourth and Matthew Chambers rounded out the top five.
A 30-lap tilt in the Heritage Finance Street Stocks division came next, with Jesse Clark setting the fast time in qualifying. Beside him at the start was Derek Fowler, while Marshall Sutton and John Clark made up row two. Ultimately, Jesse Clark also won the race and the track championship, with Fowler as the runner-up, Sutton in third, John Clark in fourth and Ethan Johnson in fifth.
Thirty-five laps of racing in the Super Truck division followed, with Charlie Watson earning the top spot during qualifying and Duane Cook starting to his outside. Meanwhile, in row two were Joey Shuryan and Allen Huffman. Watson held the lead throughout and eventually earned the victory and the track championship, while Huffman came in second, Ricky Dennie grabbed third, Cook finished fourth and Travis Baity came in fifth.
The 4-Cylinders took the track next for a 25-lap race. Points leader Cody Combs won qualifying and started from the front with Curtis Pardue to his outside, while Dennie Trivette and Robert Trivette filled the second row. Combs also won the race to cruise to a track championship, with Robert Trivette settling for second, Dennis Trivette taking third and Pardue finishing fourth in the four-man field.
Completing the night were the Heritage Finance Late Models, who participated in a 75-lap feature. Landon Huffman set the fast time in qualifying and started from the pole position with Hettinger to his outside, while Landon Devaughn and Mark Johnson began the race in row two. After moving around Huffman on Lap 18, Hettinger ultimately drove on to her first Late Model win, with Gracie Trotter taking second, Devaughn coming in third, Johnson finishing fourth and Jessie Cann taking fifth. Additionally, Josh Kossek didn’t compete after already sewing up the division’s track championship.
Hickory Motor Speedway roars back to life on Oct. 2 with the return of “Knights of Destruction,” while events are also scheduled to take place at the track on Oct. 9, Oct. 16, Oct. 23 and Oct. 30. For more information, visit www.hickorymotorspeedway.com or search for HMS on Facebook or Twitter.
