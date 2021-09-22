2021 champions crowned at Hickory Motor Speedway

History was made last Saturday at Hickory Motor Speedway, as the track hosted Napa Auto Parts Championship Night to finish the 2021 regular season in the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series. Track champions were crowned in all six divisions, while 14-year-old Katie Hettinger capped the night by earning her first victory in the Heritage Finance Late Model division.

The first race of the night featured the final 50-lap Paramount Kia ‘BIG 10’ Chase for the Championship battle in the Paramount Auto Group Limited Late Model division. Mason Maggio set the fast time in qualifying and started from the pole position with Bryson Ruff to his outside, while Hettinger and Max Price made up row two. In the end, Maggio collected the win ahead of Akinori Ogata in second, track champion Price in third, Hettinger in fourth and Bryson Ruff in fifth.

The Renegades rolled off next for 20 laps of action. Spencer Dickinson took the top spot in time trials and started from the front with Robbie Hollifield to his outside and a second row of Danny Crump Jr. and Brandon Hasson. Following a wreck that took out a couple of key competitors, Hollifield took the checkered flag and the track championship, David Hasson finished second, Zack Mullins came in third, Crump Jr. took fourth and Matthew Chambers rounded out the top five.