The Hickory Elks Lodge No. 1654 held a dinner last month recognizing winners of the 2019-20 Hickory Hoop Shoot competition. Hoop Shoot is a national competition that starts at the local level, and the Hickory Hoop Shoot is one of the largest in the country. The event is held at Lenoir-Rhyne each year with between 100-150 children participating from 36 schools in the Catawba Valley. The event was not held for 2020-21 and the dinner did not take place in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in the 2019-20 Hickory Hoop Shoot winners being recognized this year. Pictured, from left, are Aiden Lewis (age 8/9 boys division winner; won locally and came in second in district competition in Morganton), Emily Bridges (age 8/9 girls division winner; placed second in the national competition), Billy Alton (receiving a signed basketball from Hickory Elks for 30 years of directing the Hoop Shoot), Amelia Beal (age 10/11 girls division winner; won local contest), Robert Brisben (current Hoop Shoot director for the Hickory Elks) and Noah Hedrick (age 12/13 boys division winner; won local contest with a perfect score of 25 out of 25 shots). Not pictured are Carter Anderson (age 10/11 boys division winner) and Rachel Anderson (age 12/13 girls division winner).
2019-20 Hickory Hoop Shoot winners recognized
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
MAIDEN — Maiden High is turning to a familiar face to lead its girls basketball program. The decision to hire Stephen Hensley, who previously …
- Updated
Wins have been hard for a young Hickory baseball team to come by in 2021, but on Friday night the Red Tornadoes got one that will make the sea…
UNDER PRESSURE: Tigers' 6-1 win over Bunker Hill sets up winner-take-all game to decide league champion
- Updated
(NOTE: This story has been updated to reflect the fact that the game will now be played at 1 p.m. Thursday at Lenoir-Rhyne.)
GRIN AND BEAR IT: Bunker Hill baseball shuts out Foard to avenge Tuesday’s loss, clinch conference title
- Updated
Entering the final week of the regular season, the Bunker Hill baseball team knew it needed to win at least one of two games against Fred T. F…
- Updated
Coaching football is in Kyle Lowman’s blood.
- Updated
CLAREMONT — Bunker Hill entered its latest baseball game having allowed only nine runs all season, but six of those were surrendered during a …
- Updated
After the 2020 Hickory Charity Chase was canceled due to COVID-19, this year’s run marked a welcome return of a signature event for Catawba Co…
- Updated
Thursday's Bunker Hill-Fred T. Foard baseball game will now be held at Lenoir-Rhyne's Durham Field, with first pitch scheduled for 1 p.m. The …
- Updated
CLAREMONT — Following the resignation of previous head football coach Patrick Clark last month, Bunker Hill defensive coordinator Albert Reid …
- Updated
The St. Stephens baseball team is having a rough time on its home diamond against teams the Indians should beat on paper. St. Stephens lost it…