2019-20 Hickory Hoop Shoot winners recognized

The Hickory Elks Lodge No. 1654 held a dinner last month recognizing winners of the 2019-20 Hickory Hoop Shoot competition. Hoop Shoot is a national competition that starts at the local level, and the Hickory Hoop Shoot is one of the largest in the country. The event is held at Lenoir-Rhyne each year with between 100-150 children participating from 36 schools in the Catawba Valley. The event was not held for 2020-21 and the dinner did not take place in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in the 2019-20 Hickory Hoop Shoot winners being recognized this year. Pictured, from left, are Aiden Lewis (age 8/9 boys division winner; won locally and came in second in district competition in Morganton), Emily Bridges (age 8/9 girls division winner; placed second in the national competition), Billy Alton (receiving a signed basketball from Hickory Elks for 30 years of directing the Hoop Shoot), Amelia Beal (age 10/11 girls division winner; won local contest), Robert Brisben (current Hoop Shoot director for the Hickory Elks) and Noah Hedrick (age 12/13 boys division winner; won local contest with a perfect score of 25 out of 25 shots). Not pictured are Carter Anderson (age 10/11 boys division winner) and Rachel Anderson (age 12/13 girls division winner).