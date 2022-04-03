16th annual Charity Chase half marathon set for Saturday

The 16th annual Charity Chase half marathon takes place on Saturday. The Charity Chase is the premier running event in both Hickory and Catawba County and is widely recognized as one of the more challenging courses in its class.

In addition to the half marathon, there is a 5K for those who wish to participate in this annual community event but don’t quite have the stamina to handle the half marathon. As the name implies, this is truly a charity event with approximately $300,000 having been raised and distributed to local nonprofits in the history of the event.

Participation is limited to 500 runners and interested runners can pre-register for the event at www.RunSignUp.com. Runners can also choose to run both events, with the 5K being held first. The race will start downtown near the parking lot beside the Hickory Elks Lodge, with the 5K set to begin at 7 a.m. and the half marathon slated for a 7:45 a.m. start.

All proceeds from the Charity Chase go back to the charities that directly participate in the planning, setup and staging of the race. The money is allocated and given directly to the charities based on the number of hours contributed by volunteers from those charities.

Aside from planning and setup, volunteers man the water stops along the route and compete in imaginative ways to cheer on the runners and support their efforts to finish the course. Charity Chase relies heavily on local businesses and individuals for sponsorships to raise money to stage the event and distribute to charities. Their contributions not only provide a lifeline of financial support and community awareness desperately needed by so many local charities, but also add to the quality of life in the Hickory and Unifour area, contributing to industry recruitment and recruitment of an educated and skilled labor force.

The Rotary Club of Catawba Valley is the organizing sponsor for the Charity Chase. Runners can view the course map at www.mapmyrun.com/routes/view/2858628640.