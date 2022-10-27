12-year-old Hickory golfer enjoying another stellar year

As November approaches, 12-year-old golfer Grayson Baucom is preparing for his final few events of 2022. The Hickory Christian Academy student will be one of approximately 30 participants in the fourth annual Florida Sunshine Cup Nov. 5-6 at Banyan Cay Resort in West Palm Beach, Florida, and he is also scheduled to compete in a couple of Tarheel Golf Foundation events before taking part in the 75th Donald Ross Junior Championship Dec. 27-30 at Pinehurst No. 8.

The Hickory resident is hoping to cap an already successful year with more strong performances. In October alone, Baucom has taken home a pair of championships.

First, he was one of eight members of North Carolina’s first championship team in the PGA Junior League Championship Oct. 5-9 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. The following week, he added a singles title in the fifth annual RBC Bryan Park Junior Amateur at Bryan Park Golf Club in Browns Summit.

Baucom teamed with 13-year-old Graden Lomax, one of three players who helped found the Florida Sunshine Cup, during the PGA Junior League Championship, which was sponsored by National Car Rental and televised by ESPN. Baucom met the former Florida resident during the Press Thornton Future Masters golf tournament a few years back in Dothan, Alabama, with Lomax later relocating to North Carolina with his family.

“It’s just such a great experience going out there,” said Baucom of competing in the PGA Junior League Championship alongside Lomax and six others — John John Santospago, Miles Russell, Davis Wotnosky, Cash Scerri, Zabe Shores and Slater Meade. “I mean, it’s really as close as a kid can get to really feeling like a pro out there, and it’s just great to be a part of that team.”

As the lone 12-year-old on Team North Carolina, Baucom is the only player who can return next year to try to defend the Junior League 13-and-under title. But no matter what happens in 2023, he is glad to have won a championship with Lomax and Co. this year.

“It was really fun playing with him,” said Baucom of Lomax. “I’m glad I got paired with him because we had a lot of energy and when I was frustrated with myself he would be like, ‘Bro, it doesn’t matter, just focus on the next shot. You can’t do anything about the last one; let’s just go make a birdie on the next one.’ And he was just really positive and it’s nice having a partner like that.”

Baucom and Lomax faced Team California’s Anna Fang and Kaden Chang in the final round, which North Carolina won by a score of 7 1/2 to 4 1/2 under match-play rules. In doing so, North Carolina finished first in a 12-team field that also included teams from Florida, Illinois, Utah, Texas, Oklahoma, Minnesota, Connecticut, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and New York.

“We played with them the first day too and they really brought the energy just like we did,” said Baucom of Fang and Chang. “... I’ve never really played in tournaments against kids from California, so it was fun to see the difference in how they played and how we played.”

After helping North Carolina win the PGA Junior League Championship, Baucom was “hoping my game was gonna be in peak condition” during the RBC Bryan Park Junior Amateur Oct. 15-16. And it certainly was, as he defeated Kevin Zhang of Clemmons in a playoff after both players finished with 140s (4-under-par) during the two-day tournament. Prior to besting Zhang in a playoff, Baucom shot a 68 in the opening round and a 72 in the second round.

But Baucom’s 2022 success started long before this month, as he began the year by tying for fifth during the Junior Honda Classic on the Fazio Course at PGA National Golf Club in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. In fact, he was paired with Charlie Woods — son of Tiger Woods — during the first round of the two-day event.

“He was a really nice kid,” said Baucom of Charlie Woods, who tied for 23rd during the Junior Honda Classic. “... I wasn’t really talking to him asking him questions about his dad and stuff, I was just trying to act like he was a normal kid, and I think he respected that a little, so we had a couple nice conversations.”

Baucom also spoke highly of Charlie Woods’ mother, Elin Nordegren, who attended the Junior Honda Classic. On the second day, she asked him how he was doing and talked with him for a few minutes, with Baucom stating, “It didn’t even feel like I was really talking to Charlie Woods’ mom. I don’t think I ever processed I was actually playing with Charlie Woods either until after the round.”

Since that January event, Baucom has made two holes-in-one, bringing his lifetime total to five. He also won the U.S. Kids Golf Charlotte Summer Tour — a series of tournaments — to qualify for the 2023 U.S. Kids Golf World Championship next August in Pinehurst. During the final event of the Charlotte Summer Tour at Charles T. Myers Golf Course in Charlotte, he shot a bogey-free 64 for his best round yet, although he was actually trying for a 63.

“It was my best round ever,” said Baucom. “I was just proud of myself because I had a good stretch, a couple birdies, and then I came up on the last hole and I hit a great drive on a par-5. I had 193 yards to the green and I was just gonna hit a looping fade, I pulled it a little left and I had to get up and down, but I made par. I was shooting for 63 because I was gonna shoot 29 on the back nine, but I shot 30 which is still really good. I’m still proud of myself. My putting was really good that day and the wedges were on fire.”

Also this past summer, Baucom got to take a photo with former University of North Carolina men’s basketball coach Roy Williams and Tar Heel alumni Sean May, Tyler Hansbrough and Luke Maye on Pinehurst’s par-3 course, The Cradle. His father, Mark Baucom, saw the quartet and was able to arrange a couple of quick photos with the UNC legends for Grayson and his friends.

According to Mark Baucom, another notable performance for his son this year came at the 2022 U.S. Kids Golf World Championship at Forest Creek Golf Club in Pinehurst, where he tied for sixth in a field of 130 players that included numerous international golfers. The final pairings included individuals from Japan, China, Thailand and Canada.

“It allowed him to see tremendous golfers from other areas of the world,” said Mark Baucom. “And to me that was a highlight because he performed very well against what I would call some of the best golfers in the world from 28 or 29 different countries.”

Mark Baucom added that he’s seeing Grayson’s “work ethic just get stronger and stronger every year, and his ability to focus in high-exposure moments is becoming very prevalent as he gets older.”

“These stages that the Lord is blessing him to be a part of are allowing him opportunities that are just unheard of, at least in my way of thinking,” he said. “And so to see him step up on these stages and continue to perform against literally some of the best kids in the world, it’s just unparalleled experience for a 12-year-old, I don’t know how you match it.”

Mark Baucom said that the golfers attending the Florida Sunshine Cup are currently raising money to support the Nicklaus Children’s Health Care Foundation and the American Junior Golf Association’s Ace Grant Program. The overall goal is $75,000, and Grayson is trying to raise at least $1,000 (visit www.leadershiplinks.org, click on “FIND A JUNIOR” and search for his name to donate).

Mark Baucom also thanked the local community and Lake Hickory Country Club, where he and his son are members, for their support over the years.

“From the head pro Brian Reppart all the way to the workers there, they all are so supportive of Grayson,” said Mark Baucom. “They’re encouraging and they support his growth, and you cannot do this alone. It takes a club like that really supporting a child’s growth to really achieve a lot of things that Grayson has achieved and I really think that is noteworthy.”