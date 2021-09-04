10th annual Judge Greg Hayes golf tournament set for Sept. 17

The 10th annual Judge Greg Hayes Golf Tournament is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 17, at Hampton Heights Golf Club in Hickory.

Registration is $200 per four-person team. Lunch will be served at noon followed by a 1:15 p.m. shotgun start. The format is Captain's Choice and there will be prizes for first-, second- and third-place finishes.

There will also be a chance to win $10,000 for a hole-in-one on a par-3 hole, while hole sponsorships are available for $50 per hole with the person's name on signage at the tee box. For questions or to register, call 828-328-5010 or 828-302-5045.

Make checks payable to "Judge Hayes Superior Court Committee." If registering by mail, send to P.O. Box 4, Hickory, NC 28603. Judge Hayes can also be contacted via email at greghayes@charter.net.