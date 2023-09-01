alert top story South Caldwell tops North Surry, Maiden falls to Watauga From Staff Reports Sep 1, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Watauga 47 Maiden 21South Caldwell 48 North Surry 22Alexander 17 North Iredell 15West Lincoln 49 Foard 20East Rutherford 39 Newton-Conover 38 (4th Quarter) 0 Comments Tags Physics Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Hickory, Lenoir among latest stops for pair of travelers who go as far as their feet take them The Vavalas are a nomadic couple that travel on foot with their tiny house and farm animals. The couple is traveling through Hickory on their … 3-week-old baby struck by foul ball, seriously injured at Hickory Crawdads game Georgia Prestwood, an infant from Lenoir, was seriously injured at a Hickory Crawdads baseball game when a foul ball struck her in the head. Alexander County furniture maker Mitchell Gold closes after 34 years in business Childers, a leather cutter who worked for the furniture maker on-and-off for the last two decades, found out through social media over the wee… Subway sold itself to a private equity firm. Here's what it means for the chain and customers Subway has sold itself to private equity firm Roark Capital, owner of rival sandwich chain Jimmy John's. Taylorsville man killed in crash on Rink Dam Road on Monday Michael Franklin Rockette, 43, of Taylorsville died at the scene of a single-vehicle crash along Rink Dam Road in Alexnader County on Monday.