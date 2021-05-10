South Caldwell seeks to defend state 4A title; team won in 2019 and had season shut down in 2020

As things progressed this academic year, and as the season approached, there was still the worry that things could come apart again.

Justice said, “I think we dealt with that a little bit up through the fall and even at the beginning of our season, not knowing even if things were going to get shut down again, how things were going to happen.”

The season did get start but the Spartans had to deal with another issue. With football pushed into a spring season, it ran concurrently with the softball season. Softball coach Justice is also the Spartans offensive coordinator for the football team. And one of his softball assistants is also the running backs coach for the football team.

During what Justice called a grueling time, he relied on his five seniors to shoulder a larger part of the leadership burden. Four of those seniors (Weisner, Ciara Hanson, Jasmine Hall and Addison Blair) had the experience of being at the forefront of the 2019 championship.

Given all the joys and sorrows of the last three seasons – a championship and a shutdown – Justice said he feels his group may have the intangible advantage that is needed at the regional and state championship level. Because of the ups-and-downs they’ve been through, Justice can appreciate his team will give an all-out effort, and he can accept the outcome.