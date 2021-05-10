South Caldwell seeks to defend state 4A title; team won in 2019 and had season shut down in 2020

When South Caldwell won the 2019 4A North Carolina High School Athletic Association softball championship, there was high optimism that the Spartans would repeat as champions in 2020.
While nothing in sports is guaranteed, the Spartans would’ve been a tough team to beat a year ago. From that 2019 title team, only two members of the team that played 23 or more of the 30 total games that season (25-5) were seniors. Of the seven members that hit .300 or better just one was a senior. The top two hitters were sophomores, both clearing the .400 mark, including the state’s home run champ that year. Regan Weisner hit 17 bombs to go with a .519 average and a team high 53 RBI.
Sure, the Spartans lost senior pitcher Jenna Pittman (15-2, 2.18 in 19 games), but junior Anna King was no slouch in the pitching circle (7-2, 1.56 ERA in 12 games) and she would be back.
The back-to-back championship would not happen in 2020, not because of anything the Spartans did but what the coronavirus took away.
South Caldwell was 4-1 after a 15-1 whipping of East Forsyth on March 12. The next day the NCHSAA suspended the season for three weeks. Eventually the season was canceled.
“It was extremely difficult for our kids,” said head coach Casey Justice. “Because they knew the caliber of team we had. It’s essentially the team you’re seeing this year with another good outfielder and another really, really good pitcher. We knew we had a very good chance with two really good arms and the lineup we were capable of putting out there to make a very, very deep run.”
As things progressed this academic year, and as the season approached, there was still the worry that things could come apart again.
Justice said, “I think we dealt with that a little bit up through the fall and even at the beginning of our season, not knowing even if things were going to get shut down again, how things were going to happen.”
The season did get start but the Spartans had to deal with another issue. With football pushed into a spring season, it ran concurrently with the softball season. Softball coach Justice is also the Spartans offensive coordinator for the football team. And one of his softball assistants is also the running backs coach for the football team.
During what Justice called a grueling time, he relied on his five seniors to shoulder a larger part of the leadership burden. Four of those seniors (Weisner, Ciara Hanson, Jasmine Hall and Addison Blair) had the experience of being at the forefront of the 2019 championship.
Given all the joys and sorrows of the last three seasons – a championship and a shutdown – Justice said he feels his group may have the intangible advantage that is needed at the regional and state championship level. Because of the ups-and-downs they’ve been through, Justice can appreciate his team will give an all-out effort, and he can accept the outcome.
“I think we’re mentally tougher and we’re strong,” said Justice. “We’ve got a lot of great kids that work and, especially some that have put four years into this. Whatever happens and whatever shakes out, I’m so proud of them and of their effort. It’s been a joy to coach them all the way through.”
On Tuesday, the Spartans face the East Forsyth Eagles. The winner will advance to the state title game.
TEAM CAPSULES
No. 4 SOUTH CALDWELL SPARTANS (15-1)
Coach: Casey Justice (8th season, 163-30)
Starters: Pitcher: Kadie Becker, So.; Catcher: Ciara Hanson, Sr.; 1B: Addison Blair, Sr.; 2B: Regan Weisner, Sr.; 3B: Maddie Carpenter, Sr.; SS: Jasmine Hall, Sr.; LF: Kenley Jackson, Jr.; CF: Kaylee Anderson, So.; RF: Chloe Phillips, So.; DP: Zoey Shatley, Fr. Reserves: Kenzie Clontz, Fr.; Kennedy Crouch, Fr.; Kailey Franklin, Fr.; Sunshine Goble, So.; Liz Jarden, Fr.; Kelsea Kiziah, Fr.; Finley Young, Fr.;
Playoff Schedule: 5/5 vs. No. 13 West Forsyth (9-1); 5/6 vs. No. 5 Providence (12-2); 5/7 at No. 1 Hickory Ridge (16-0).
No. 6 EAST FORSYTH EAGLES (17-0)
Coach: Ben McKinney (2nd season, 23-0)
Roster: Grace Flynn, So.; Madison Jones, Fr.; Kaitlyn King, So.; Kendall Bowman, Sr.; Sophie Lecnar, So.; Alex Brown, So.; Zariah Locke, Sr.; Lexi Joyce, Sr.; Madison McCarty, So.; Kierston Deal, Jr.; Tynayja Rhoded, Sr.; Becca Blake, Jr.; Cambell Robertson, Sr.; Sage Sawyer, Sr.
Playoff Schedule: 5/4 vs. No. 11 Green Level (10-0); 5/5 vs. No. 14 Hough (6-2); 5/7 vs. No. 7 Mooresville (6-1).