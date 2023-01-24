Soogrim, Cunningham lead Red Hawks past Eagles in women's basketball

The Catawba Valley Community College women’s basketball team earned a hard-fought 59-52 conference victory against Wake Tech on Monday night at the Tarlton Complex.

Keziah Soogrim and Nijah Cunningham led the Red Hawks (4-6, 2-3) in the contest. Soogrim scored a career-high 25 points, while Cunningham recorded 21 points — her second-straight game with 20 or more points.

The Red Hawks took a 20-11 lead after the first quarter, but the Eagles fought back to battle within two points of the lead — 28-26 — by halftime.

After an even third quarter between the two squads, Catawba Valley outscored Wake Tech 15-9 during the final quarter of play to pull away for the Region 10 win.

Soogrim added 10 rebounds in the win to record her second double-double of the season.

The CVCC women’s basketball team returns to the court on Wednesday for a conference match up against Fayetteville Tech at 5 p.m. Admission is $5.

Men’s basketball: Davidson-Davie 88, Catawba Valley 75

Despite trailing by only three points at halftime, the Red Hawks came up short in a 13-point loss to the top-ranked Storm on Monday night at the Tarlton Complex.

Braden Graham led the Red Hawks (12-6, 7-4) with a career-high 20 points. Javen Chandler and Shad Thomas also reached double figures in scoring for CVCC with 14 and 12 points, respectively.

The Catawba Valley Community College men’s basketball team returns to action on Wednesday for a home conference contest against Guilford Tech. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. the Tarlton Complex. Admission is $5.