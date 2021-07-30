Sonography programs add new training equipment

HUDSON — Students in Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Medical Sonography and Cardiovascular Sonography degree programs will have new high-tech tools to train them for their future careers.

CCC&TI recently purchased two Vimedix CAE Healthcare exam simulators that will allow students to practice their scanning skills. The male simulator features chest and abdominal organs and issues, while the female mannequin simulates obstetrics and gynecology.

The new equipment will provide hands-on experience students otherwise could not receive outside of a clinical health-care setting or by practicing on their classmates. Instructors can program the devices with a variety of health issues and real-world scenarios as well.

“The addition of this state-of-the-art simulation equipment to our sonography lab provides the students with an opportunity to refine their scanning techniques under the watchful eyes of our program faculty,” said Barbara Harris, CCC&TI’s Dean of Health Sciences. “It will also expose them to a vast variety of pathologies that they may not have the opportunity to see in their clinical settings.”