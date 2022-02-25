SILAS
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The city of Hickory has released three videos showing the collapse of the City Walk arches. The arches fell on Friday.
Hickory arches collapse; 40-ton beams, a key feature of City Walk project, were in place less than a year
- Updated
The centerpiece structure of Hickory's City Walk, two arches over the Rudy Wright bridge, have collapsed.
Repairs on the U.S. Highway 321 bridge over Lake Hickory could begin as early as March 1.
- Updated
Hickory Mayor Hank Guess said last spring the arches over the City Walk would be a feature “that is safe and it’ll be exactly what we’re suppo…
- Updated
Insurance adjusters and other inspectors were combing through the damaged Hickory City Walk arches on Tuesday.
Watch Now: Former Catawba County official pleads guilty in bribery scheme; sentencing delayed but he must repay $30,000
- Updated
A former Catawba County official admitted to taking part in a bribery scheme in federal court on Wednesday.
- Updated
A vehicle struck debris from the collapse of Hickory’s City Walk arches shortly after they fell in the early hours of Friday.
This letter to the editor can be found in today's print edition on page A4.
At its peak in the 1990s, Kmart operated about 2,400 stores and employed 350,000 in the United States and Canada.
Notable Neighbor Bobby Lineberger: He was inspired to be a trooper seeing how crime affected his community
- Updated
State Highway Patrol 1st Sgt. Bobby Lineberger says one of his priorities is keeping young drivers safe.