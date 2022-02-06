Sheriff's Office raises money for family to attend event to honor fallen Catawba County deputy

NEWTON — Catawba County Deputy Dennis Dixon died on Aug. 16 last year. He will be honored at an event in Washington, D.C., in May, and the Sheriff’s Office is raising money so his family will have the opportunity to attend.

May 15 is the first day of National Police Week. During an event in Washington D.C., Dixon will have his name added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial.

The Sheriff’s Office hopes to send Dixon’s family to the event, and they are raising money to pay for the travel expenses, according to a post on the Sheriff’s Office’s social media account.

Throughout the week, events to honor fallen law enforcement in the U.S. will be held including a candlelight vigil.

Donations to help the family attend the event may be made by mailing in a check to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office at PO Box 385 in Newton. Checks should be made payable to Providence Baptist Church with the Memo “Police Week.”

The Sheriff’s Office is also accepting cash donations at the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office during office hours.

Donations will be accepted until Friday, May. 13.

