Sex assault, kidnapping warrants served on Sherrills Ford man

A Sherrills Ford man faces two sexual assault charges and two kidnapping charges.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Detective J. Talbot served sexual assault warrants on Michael Brandon Shinn, 29, according to a news release from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Shinn is being held in Iredell County on similar charges, the release stated.

Lincoln law officers drew the charges after two women came forward to say Shinn assaulted them. Detective Talbot said, “It is believed there may be more victims. If you or someone you know experienced similar incidents with Mr. Shinn, you are encouraged to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.”

After a news release about Shinn sexually assaulting females was posted, a Lincoln County deputy met with a 29-year-old female from out of county. The woman confirmed she was sexually assaulted but was afraid to speak up at that time. During the interview she said she met Shinn online and agreed to go out with him. He picked her up for a date and sexually assaulted her inside his vehicle, the release said. The assault occurred on March 26.

A 22-year-old Lincoln County woman also viewed the news release and decided to speak up, the release said. She filed a report with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office detailing an assault. The woman also said she met Shinn online and agreed to go out with him. While she was in his car, Shinn sexually assaulted her on Jan. 29, according to the release.

Warrants were drawn charging Shinn with two counts of first-degree forcible sex offense and two counts of second-degree kidnapping. Detective Talbot served the warrants on Shinn who is being held in the Iredell County Detention Center. He was given an additional bond of $500,000.