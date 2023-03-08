HICKORY — People are invited to participate in senior bingo at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library on the second Monday of each month at 10 a.m.

The next session will be Monday, March 13. The future dates are planned for April 10, and May 8.

The emphasis is to have fun in a friendly environment. Play is relaxed, making it perfect for people of all playing levels. Bring friends or attend on your own to meet new people in the community. Senior bingo is sponsored by Friends of Hickory Public Library.

This program is free and open to anyone 55 and older. Registration is not required. For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.