Through Girl Scouts, girls will have fun, challenge themselves and discover new passions. They will practice important life skills, develop lifelong friendships and explore new and exciting experiences through badge work and community service. And just because Girl Scouting may look a little different right now, does not mean those things stop even as we navigate these uncertain times. The connection and network of support that Girl Scouting can offer girls is more important than ever. Because every skill Girl Scouts offers now will help girls when it’s time for everyone to come back together.