Scott Hollifield: Wait, that’s how we got to Knoxville?

I could almost smell the sausage biscuits at the McDonald’s we invaded at the beginning of the trip. I recalled bits and pieces of conversations as we made our way into Tennessee. I remembered the Sunsphere appearing on the horizon framed in the cracked windshield of a GMC van.

WE TOOK THE VAN!

So, after misleading the public on the 1982 World’s Fair transportation last week (I am sticking to the part about saving the baby), I would like to offer the following heartfelt apology.

Dear sir/madam:

Recently, I incorrectly stated how my classmates and I got to Knoxville in 1982. It was an unfortunate error, one that stains my history of accurately reporting monkey-related news, naked shenanigans and government run amuck.

I take full responsibility for this mistake, and I would like to thank the legions of fact-checkers who brought this to my attention after publication of the article.

I considered suspending myself with pay for two weeks to teach myself a lesson, but the company said that’s called a vacation and not a punitive measure.

In the future, when recalling events and trying to stretch them into enough words to fill this contractually obligated space, I will strive to remember my life better in an effort to win back your trust. Whenever convenient, I will continue to strive for accuracy.

