A Hickory man is dead and a Lenoir man is in critical condition following a shootout in Hudson on Friday night, according to a news release fr…
Conover man went through 26 resupply boxes, 4 pairs of shoes and 1 very worn white shirt during Appalachian Trail thru-hike
Having scrambled up the final wet rocky surface to the chilly peak of Mt. Katahdin, Sam Abernethy of Conover concluded his 2,193-mile thru-hik…
'I’m afraid I’ve moved into a rat-infested neighborhood;' trash piling up in St. Stephens creates concern among nearby homeowners
Three doors down and across the road from Mary Nalley’s home, a pile of trash has grown and grown.
Police confiscated 101 pounds of marijuana at a Maiden residence on Monday. Two people were arrested following a police search.
A woman was seriously injured after a car backed into her at a gas station Tuesday morning.
In 2018, 22 men were charged as part of a six-month-long drug deal investigation in Hickory. Since then 16 of them have pleaded guilty, four c…
Andrew Moose saw The Grateful Dead when he was 14. He’s been hooked on concerts ever since.
Area prep football scores from Friday, Oct. 15
Don Nackley’s voice cracks as he remembers his years running Don’s Firestone tire and auto shop in Hickory.
More homes for low-to-moderate-income residents will be coming to Hickory following the Hickory City Council’s approval of an agreement with C…