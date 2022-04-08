Satin A2152

Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
For years, Josh Goodfellow has operated an event production company out of a mostly empty brick building on 11th Street Northwest in Hickory.
A Catawba County Sheriff’s deputy was fired Saturday after being charged with driving while impaired in Granite Falls, according to a release …
The southbound bridge carrying U.S. Highway 321 over Lake Hickory will close on weeknights, narrowing the road to one lane in each direction.
Since the day the $750,000 City Walk arches collapsed, Hickory leaders have assured residents that protections are in place that will compensa…
Appalachian State University plans to invest $20 million to renovate a building to house its Hickory campus, university leaders said Tuesday.
A 23-year-old Shelby woman will not be facing the death penalty in the slaying of a 72-year-old Hickory man.
A 22-year-old woman from Lincoln County was arrested in Maiden on drug trafficking charges on Monday.
Former Hickory City Councilman Bruce Meisner was in a joking mood at the ceremony to dedicate the city’s newest park in his honor on Friday.
A Hickory man who was involved in a 2018 shootout in downtown Hickory is headed to federal prison after his conviction for a weapons and drug …
A Hickory woman was sentenced to six to eight years in prison for trafficking opioids.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.