Sassy
Sassy has a great personality. She can be shy at first but warms up quickly. She loves to hog the... View on PetFinder
New owners, new look for Conover hotel; Patels have big plans for former La Quinta Inn on Fairgrove Church Road
For the Patels, running a hotel is a family affair.
This story has been updated for corrections at 12:15 p.m. on Sept. 18.
In one part of Long View, the average life expectancy is about 65 years. Just five miles north, in the northwest area of Viewmont, the life ex…
Fifteen Catawba County residents died due to COVID-19 in the past week.
Sunday’s Hickory Crawdads season finale against the Rome Braves in Georgia was canceled due to an COVID-19 outbreak on the Crawdads.
A Hickory man died in a two-vehicle wreck on N.C. Hwy. 16 on Tuesday afternoon. Three additional people were injured.
Area prep football scores from Friday, Sept. 17
Hickory High restroom vandalized; school administrators are investigating to find out who is responsible
A men’s restroom at Hickory High School was damaged last week, according to an incident report filed by the Hickory Police Department.
The Hickory City Council will hold a special meeting Tuesday to review proposed redistricting plans for the city.
An additional dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is available to those who are moderately or severely immunocompromised, but that is a very small po…