Rubner: Pick up a Paper Bush and add a gem to your garden

It is getting close to that time of year when a customer comes by the garden center and gets no further than: “I was at the Biltmore House and …” before I am showing them where the Edgeworthia plant is.

Edgeworthia, commonly called Paper Bush, is a little-known shrub, native to China, where the bark is used to make high-quality paper. Though often overlooked at the garden center, this plant provides year-round interest and is a gem to have in your garden if you have the right spot.

In its native habitat, it is usually found on the edge of the woods, so partial shade would be ideal. It can tolerate full sun, but don’t expect it to be as lush. Edgeworthia does not have a pest problem and is not bothered by diseases.

In the summer, this well-branched shrub is covered with slender, blue-green leaves that measure 5-6 inches in length and it somewhat resembles a fig tree. It will eventually reach 5 feet in height and width, creating a natural mounded shape.