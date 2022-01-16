Rubner: Pick up a Paper Bush and add a gem to your garden

It is getting close to that time of year when a customer comes by the garden center and gets no further than: “I was at the Biltmore House and …” before I am showing them where the Edgeworthia plant is.
Edgeworthia, commonly called Paper Bush, is a little-known shrub, native to China, where the bark is used to make high-quality paper. Though often overlooked at the garden center, this plant provides year-round interest and is a gem to have in your garden if you have the right spot.
In its native habitat, it is usually found on the edge of the woods, so partial shade would be ideal. It can tolerate full sun, but don’t expect it to be as lush. Edgeworthia does not have a pest problem and is not bothered by diseases.
In the summer, this well-branched shrub is covered with slender, blue-green leaves that measure 5-6 inches in length and it somewhat resembles a fig tree. It will eventually reach 5 feet in height and width, creating a natural mounded shape.
In the fall, the leaves turn pale yellow and drop off with the first freeze. In late fall, buds will begin to appear, hovering upside-down at the end of each stem. Even without foliage, this plant will provide wonderful winter interest with its dark-cinnamon-colored knobby bark and branches so flexible that, when young, they can be tied into knots.
At the end of February, while the rest of the garden is sleeping, this exceptional shrub comes into its own when the buds begin to open, revealing creamy yellow flower-heads, made up of masses of tiny florets, forming a 1½- to 2-inch cluster. The blooms are set on the very tips of the branches. Once open, expect them to remain for several weeks, releasing a fabulously sweet, intense fragrance.
Give this plant a try, but be prepared for a lot of late winter questions from friends and neighbors who will want to know more about it.
If you don’t have time to get to the Biltmore House, stop by The Arbor Garden Center where our mature specimen is getting ready to put on a show.
Laurie Rubner is the owner and operator of The Arbor Garden Center in Bethlehem.