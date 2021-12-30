ROCKY
Woman shot and killed in Newton lost daughter to gun violence in shooting outside pub in 2017; she spoke at sentencing of her child's killers in August
- Updated
Hope Kennedy, the woman killed in Newton last week, was the mother of a 21-year-old killed outside of J. McCroskey’s pub in 2017.
- Updated
Hickory’s tag office will close on Friday — at least for a few weeks.
Suspect in LRU fatal shooting says football player was lured to Hickory apartments for planned robbery, according to court documents
A Lenoir-Rhyne University student who was shot and killed at Civitan Courts Apartments in Hickory was lured there by a couple intent on robbin…
Virginia State Police have released more details on a Christmas Eve crash in Nelson County that led to the death of an 8-year-old girl.
A Caldwell County woman won $200,000 on a $5 scratch-off lottery ticket.
Latest COVID-19 wave took dozens of lives in Catawba County, families remember three lost loved ones
More than 300 Catawba County residents died of COVID-19 in 2021.
In 2021, Catawba County mourned a number of deaths. A family was devastated by the loss of a mother in a fatal shooting, and a 7-year-old chil…
VALDESE — A few nights ago, Judy Hinson startled her husband, Bobby, awake screaming Jesus’ praises in her sleep.
- Updated
Lia Bantavani with the U.S. Department of Justice said Donna Osowitt Steele has agreed to plead guilty to wire fraud. The charge carries a max…
- Updated
A Newton man has been charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of his girlfriend on Thursday.