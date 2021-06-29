 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Riverwalk work moves out over water
0 Comments

Riverwalk work moves out over water

  • Updated
  • 0
063021-hdr-news-riverwalk-p1
Robert Reed

The ongoing construction of Hickory's Riverwalk has moved out over the water. Workers are currently in the process of building both phases of the project, on the land and on the water. The $13.1 million walkway, funded through the 2014 bond referendum, is slated for completion next summer. 

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hickory Police to use solid blue lights at all times
Local News

Hickory Police to use solid blue lights at all times

  • Updated

As part of the department’s ongoing Pay Attention in City Traffic initiative, officers will begin using their solid blue cruiser lights as a way of deterring crime and increasing visibility on heavily traveled streets and roads, according to a news release.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert