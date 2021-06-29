Riverwalk work moves out over water
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
'It's not fair': Family of twin, 15-year-old victims reacts as defendant in Newton crash appears in court
- Updated
A Hickory man charged in a six-vehicle crash in Newton that sent multiple people, including three occupants of a driver’s education vehicle, t…
- Updated
The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man found dead off Riverbend Road on Wednesday as 51-year-old William David Crowder of Cl…
- Updated
An Indian Trail woman and her 3-year-old-child were killed in a car crash on N.C. 16 near Mount Ruhama Church Road early Wednesday, Master Tro…
- Updated
The Catawba County Sheriff's Office was investigating a suspicious death on Wednesday evening on Riverbend Road near Claremont.
- Updated
Five new COVID-19 deaths were reported in about a week in Catawba County.
- Updated
A town of Catawba man has been charged with trafficking heroin, according to a release from the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.
- Updated
As part of the department’s ongoing Pay Attention in City Traffic initiative, officers will begin using their solid blue cruiser lights as a way of deterring crime and increasing visibility on heavily traveled streets and roads, according to a news release.
- Updated
A man was arrested for assaulting a woman and fracturing her skull in Lincolnton.
- Updated
(Editor's note: This story has been updated with quotes and additional information that did not appear in the original version. The original s…
- Updated
He pleaded guilty in March to assault on a female in McDowell County. Now, Dr. Diaa Hussein is facing two civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct, according to court documents.