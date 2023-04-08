NEWTON — The Catawba Valley Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution will host a ceremony honoring Revolutionary War patriots Isaac Wise and Simon Haas at 10 a.m. on May 27 at Old Haas Cemetery in Newton.

Memorial markers will be installed and dedicated at their graves. The ceremony will include a presentation of colors by the combined N.C. SAR Color Guard and Musketeers dressed in Revolutionary War period clothing.

Old Haas Cemetery is off Prison Camp Road.

For more information, email lennon_0102@yahoo.com or call 828-962-9766.