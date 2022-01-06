Registration open for Furniture Fundamentals course

With the continued growth of the furniture industry the need for the skilled employees is critical to a company’s ability to have continued success. Furniture Fundamentals is the first class of a pathway to reach the skilled level status these industry partners require. Upon completion of this class the student will receive a certificate and chose the skilled pathway they want to establish as their career. The hands-on training is provided, with skilled artisans from the industry instructing the students. At the successful completion of the students chosen career path, a certificate will be awarded. These certificates are the beginning of a new career, which offers benefits and above average income as one's skill level grows to meet the needs of the industry.