Register of Deeds Donna Spencer plans to stay in office with charges pending. Under the law, that's allowed.

Catawba County Register of Deeds Donna Spencer was in her office Wednesday morning, a day after she was released on bond for charges of embezzlement and other crimes related to abuse of her office.

Spencer’s attorney Blair Cody said on Tuesday that Spencer intended to keep serving in the job she’s held for 16 years, a point he reiterated Wednesday.

Legally, Spencer is allowed to keep serving while the indictment is pending, said Charles Szypszak, a professor at the University of North Carolina School of Government who specializes in matters involving county registers of deeds.

He said that would change if she were convicted or pleaded guilty to a felony because of a state constitutional provision barring felons from holding public office.

Two of the charges Spencer faces — embezzlement by a local or charitable officer and two counts of obtaining property by false pretenses — are felonies. The third charge of failing to discharge her duties as a register of deeds is a misdemeanor.

The grand jury indictment of Spencer indicates the value of the alleged embezzlement to be at least $100,000. Spencer, a Republican, receives an annual salary of $100,503.