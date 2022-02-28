Red Hawks softball off to 7-1 start; team notches 3 wins over weekend

The Catawba Valley Community College softball team earned three more wins during its four games this past weekend against Division I competition, improving to a program-best 7-1 to start to its 2022 season.

Game one: Catawba Valley 8, USC Sumter 1

The Red Hawks jumped on the Fire Ants with three early runs, setting the tone early in a seven-run victory in game one of Friday’s doubleheader.

Kaylee Yoder, Jessica Cannon, Lillie Pennington and Grace Andrews led the Catawba Valley offense with two hits apiece.

One of Pennington’s two hits was a seventh-inning home run — her first of the season — while Cannon added an extra base hit of her own with a double during the fourth inning.

On the mound, Red Hawk starter Cali Hinnant went the distance. She allowed four hits, one run, one walk and struck out 11 USC Sumter batters to improve to 3-0 on the season.

Game two: USC Sumter 5, Catawba Valley 3

The Fire Ants capitalized on three Red Hawk errors to earn a split of Friday’s doubleheader on Friday in game two.