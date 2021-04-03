Red Hawks defeat Yetis, improve to 12-2 in region play

Catawba Valley starter Jordan Davis improved to 4-0 on the season. He allowed five hits, two earned runs, one walk and struck out eight batters in his five-inning outing.

CVCC reliever Jonah Milchuck earned the four-inning save, allowing just one hit, one walk and striking out four batters.

Game two: No. 8 Catawba Valley 3, Cleveland 2 (seven innings)

Red Hawk pitchers Andrew Dye and Cooper Sain combined for a one-hitter, helping the Red Hawks sweep Friday’s doubleheader against the Yeti.

Dye allowed the lone hit — a one-out double by Zach Wilson in the top of the third inning — and one walk during his six-inning start, improving to 3-1 on the season. He also struck out five batters.

Sain entered the game in the seventh inning, striking out the first two batters he faced before holding off a late charge by Cleveland to earn his third save of the spring.

All three of CVCC’s runs in game two came during the first two innings, including a solo home run by left fielder Zack Summerville, an RBI sac fly from first baseman James Hinson and an RBI double from second baseman Chandler Blackwelder.