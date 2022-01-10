Red Hawks compete in bass fishing tournament in Florida

The Catawba Valley Community College bass fishing team posted a strong showing during the Major League Fishing Southeastern Conference tournament Friday on the Harris Chain of Lakes in Florida.

Competing against 189 teams teams at the event, each of the five competing Red Hawk duos caught the five-bass limit during the one-day tournament.

“Our teams worked really hard this week,” Angela Mayo, Catawba Valley head bass fishing coach, said. “They spent a lot of hours on the water trying to locate better fish. Unfortunately, they could find the bigger bite they needed on tournament day, but I am happy that all of our teams brought a limit to the scales. We definitely have some good things to build on for the B.A.S.S. tournament next week.”

Nathan Dellinger and Cabe Mackey were the highest-finishing Red Hawk tandem. They caught five bass for a total weight of 9 pounds, 15 ounces and finished in 73rd place overall.

Catawba Valley’s Spencer Black and Caleb Lonca were the second-best finishers for the Red Hawks, catching exactly 8 pounds of bass.